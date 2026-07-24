University of Rwanda Launches AI Degree Program

KIGALI — Rwanda will in two months launch a new advanced university program dedicated to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as the country steps up efforts to prepare its workforce for the AI era.

The decision was approved by Cabinet during a meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Friday.

The new institution, called the Rwanda Institute of Computing (RIC), will operate under the University of Rwanda. It will offer advanced degree programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity.

The institute is expected to begin operations in September 2026.

Cabinet said RIC will build on the success of the Rwanda Coding Academy. It will create a seamless pathway for students to advance into specialised computing education.

The government hopes the institute will produce the next generation of AI engineers, software developers and cybersecurity experts needed to drive Rwanda’s digital economy.

The move comes as Rwanda seeks to keep pace with rapid global advances in artificial intelligence.

Around the world, governments and universities are reshaping higher education to prepare students for an economy increasingly driven by AI and automation.

A recent KT Press report showed that between 2021 and 2025, Chinese universities cut or suspended about 12,200 undergraduate degree programmes—more than 30% of the country’s total.

Many of those programmes were replaced with courses in artificial intelligence, robotics and advanced manufacturing, as China redirected its education system toward skills needed for the future economy. The reforms were also driven by expectations that AI will make some traditional fields less relevant.

Rwanda’s new institute reflects a similar ambition, though on a much smaller scale. It is part of the country’s broader strategy to ensure graduates have skills that match the changing demands of the global labour market.

Artificial intelligence is already being used in Rwanda to improve healthcare, agriculture, education, financial services and public administration.

Demand for AI and cybersecurity professionals is expected to continue growing.

The launch of RIC follows another major government initiative.

Last month, Cabinet approved the establishment of the National Artificial Intelligence Agency, which will coordinate AI policy, regulation and innovation across the country.

President Paul Kagame has repeatedly said AI presents an opportunity for developing countries to accelerate economic growth if they invest in talent and digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva earlier this month, he urged governments to move beyond discussions and use AI to solve real-world problems in sectors such as healthcare, education and energy.

Alongside the new institute, Cabinet also approved the continued rollout of eKash, Rwanda’s interoperable digital payment system, and the establishment of the Rwanda Nature Foundation, underscoring the government’s broader push to modernise the economy through technology, innovation and sustainable development.

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