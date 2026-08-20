PLE and O’Level Results Out Today

KIGALI — Thousands of families across Rwanda are waiting for the release of the 2025/2026 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) and Ordinary Level (O’Level) results, which will determine the next stage of education for hundreds of thousands of learners.

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) is expected to announce the results today during a live event streamed on its official YouTube channel and that of the Ministry of Education.

A total of 277,452 candidates sat the PLE from July 7 to 9. They came from 3,895 schools and sat the examinations at 1,182 centres across the country, supervised by nearly 14,800 invigilators.

The results will determine where thousands of Primary Six learners continue their education as they move to secondary school when the new academic year begins in September.

O’Level results also due

The announcement will also include results of the 2025/2026 Secondary School National Examinations, commonly known as O’Level examinations.

A total of 258,255 candidates sat the examinations between July 15 and 24, according to NESA.

For students, parents and schools, today’s release will bring an end to weeks of waiting and determine the next academic step for learners across the country.

HOW TO CHECK YOUR PLE & O’LEVEL RESULTS

Students and parents can check the 2025/2026 national examination results online or by SMS once the results are released.

1. Online — Free

Go to the NESA website and select Exam Results, or use the relevant results portal. Select your examination level — PLE or O’Level. Enter your index/registration number. Submit to view your results and results slip.

NESA has previously provided separate portals for PLE and O’Level results. (NESA)

2. By SMS — 8888

Open your phone’s SMS application. Enter your full examination index number. Send it to 8888. Your results will be sent back by SMS.

Important: NESA’s official instructions have, for some examinations, required candidates to send both the index number and national ID number to 8888. Candidates should therefore follow the instructions issued with the 2025/2026 results announcement. (NESA)

NESA toll-free line: 9070 (NESA)

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