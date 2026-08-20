There is a saying that sounds simple until you think about it deeply:

The poor cannot sleep because they are hungry, and the rich cannot sleep because the poor are awake. It is a metaphor for inequality, but it may soon describe something more profound: the technological inequality between nations.

Africa is hungry for technology. We want artificial intelligence, cloud computing, digital economies, automation and innovation. We want the companies, the jobs and the wealth that technology creates. The technologically advanced world, meanwhile, has another reason to stay awake. It knows what happens when billions of people who were once consumers begin asking why they cannot become owners.

This is where the metaphor becomes uncomfortable. The new wealth is not only sitting in factories, oil fields or banks. It is increasingly sitting in data, compute, algorithms, chips, cloud infrastructure and intellectual property.

The African Union itself recognizes data as a strategic asset and has warned that much African data is concentrated in the hands of a small number of companies. We casually say, “data is the new currency.”

It is not literally currency, but the metaphor is useful. Data can generate economic value, train models, improve products and determine who understands markets and populations. Whoever controls the infrastructure through which data is collected, processed and transformed into intelligence can capture an extraordinary share of that value.

And here is the uncomfortable part. Africa can produce the data while somebody else produces the intelligence. We can have African users, African banks, African hospitals, African governments and African startups while the computing infrastructure, models and platforms processing their information remain elsewhere.

We celebrate adoption. Perhaps we should sometimes ask who is getting paid for the adoption. The World Bank identifies compute, connectivity, context and competency as foundational to AI, while noting that high income countries dominate AI innovation, compute infrastructure and startup funding.

This is not an argument against foreign technology or investment. Africa needs both. It is an argument against permanent dependence. Because the technological poor of tomorrow may not be poor because they lack smartphones. They may be poor because they do not own the systems that turn their data, talent and ideas into economic power. And that is where the metaphor becomes prophetic.

The hungry African entrepreneur will be awake because they can see opportunities they cannot finance. The technologically wealthy will be awake because they can see billions of Africans becoming the world’s next enormous digital market.

The question is whether Africa will remain the market, Or become the owner. We do not need to invent every chip, build every model or defeat Silicon Valley. We need to own enough of the infrastructure, data systems, research, capital and intellectual property to negotiate from strength.

The African Union’s AI strategy already calls for domestic AI capacity, African led research, datasets, compute and infrastructure. The danger is not that Africa will fail to use AI. The danger is that Africa will become extraordinarily good at using intelligence that somebody else owns. That is a future worth losing sleep over.

James Kaliisa is Co Founder & CTO of Nexus Inc., a Rwandan deep tech company building sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure and digital systems for Africa.

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