Kagame: Culture, Not Just Laws, Must Inform Government Decisions

Effective management of state affairs requires more than laws and formal procedures, President Paul Kagame has said, arguing that government institutions must also pay attention to how policies interact with society, its people and its cultural norms.

Laws provide an essential framework for governing, but they are not sufficient on their own to ensure that government interventions achieve their intended purpose. Kagame said listening to citizens, observing what happens in society and maintaining professional standards are equally important—but even these, he cautioned, do not tell the whole story.

“Further still, listening, observation and professional conduct are also not enough,” he said. “The element of the country’s cultural norms also requires careful consideration for each policy action.”

The remarks point to what Kagame described as a broader responsibility for government: ensuring that the different parts of the state work together and consider the wider consequences of their decisions, rather than approaching national challenges through isolated interventions.

He made the remarks on Friday at Village Urugwiro while presiding over the swearing-in of two new legislators—Senator Wellars Gasamagera and 27-year-old Benjamin Niyonshuti, the newly elected Youth Representative to the Chamber of Deputies.

Kagame said the responsibility extends beyond individual institutions, with Parliament and the wider government machinery expected to coordinate their efforts so that policies and programmes translate into tangible benefits for ordinary citizens.

“Conduct in society should not always be dictated by legal statutes. A lot more can be derived from culture,” he said.

Gasamagera was appointed to the Senate by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO), where he represents political organisations in the upper chamber. A former ambassador, he is also the immediate former Secretary General of the RPF Inkotanyi.

Niyonshuti, who represents the youth in the Chamber of Deputies, hails from Nyamirambo in Nyarugenge District. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration and Local Governance from the University of Kigali and has experience in governance, community outreach and business.

He previously held management roles at Govern Well Rwanda and Influence Africa and served as a Commissioner in the National Youth Council as well as in Rwanda Youth Volunteers in Community Policing in Nyarugenge District.

His election brings to Parliament a young representative whose background includes work in youth participation, community development and public service.

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