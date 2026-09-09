Why Is The World Choosing Kigali For MICE?

Sitting in a comfortable red chair at the Kigali Convention Centre, I found myself reflecting on the fact that this was almost my fourth visit to the same venue in just two months.

I had been in Kigali for the Africa Mindset Reset Forum, the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa, and, most recently, the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026. One question kept coming back to me: Why Kigali?

The answer lies in a combination of world-class infrastructure, safety, accessibility, professional services, and, increasingly, a proven ability to deliver major international events.

Over the past decade, the Rwandan government has deliberately positioned Kigali as one of Africa’s premier destinations for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE).

According to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Kigali has ranked second in Africa for international association meetings for two consecutive years, behind Cape Town and ahead of larger, more established destinations.

The numbers tell a similar story. Rwanda’s MICE sector attracted more than 65,000 delegates and generated about $95 million in revenue in 2023.

Despite a decline in 2024, partly linked to the Marburg virus outbreak, the sector remained resilient, welcoming more than 52,000 delegates and generating approximately $84.8 million. Rwanda’s national strategy targets $224 million in MICE revenue by 2029.

So, what makes Kigali so competitive?

Infrastructure is a must, of course. At the center of Kigali’s MICE ecosystem is the iconic Kigali Convention Centre, supported by venues such as BK Arena, Intare Conference Arena, the Kigali Cultural and Exhibition Village, and the newly upgraded Amahoro Stadium.

A growing portfolio of international-standard hotels, including Kigali Marriott, Radisson Blu and Kigali Serena, gives organizers flexibility, whether they are planning executive meetings, regional conferences or large international congresses.

Then there is the human experience. Kigali’s reputation for safety, cleanliness and stability gives it a major advantage with international organizers.

Rwanda has also made travel easier, including visa-free access for African Union passport holders and visa-on-arrival facilities for many other visitors. All of this is complemented by a hospitality culture that fits naturally with the city’s professional event infrastructure.

Delegates can also combine business with experiences ranging from gorilla trekking and safari to cultural visits and Kigali’s increasingly vibrant culinary scene.

Air connectivity continues to expand through RwandAir and other major carriers serving Kigali from African, European and Middle Eastern hubs. The planned Bugesera International Airport is expected to further strengthen the country’s capacity to host large-scale events.

There is also a track record that builds confidence. Since the establishment of the Rwanda Convention Bureau in 2014, Rwanda has hosted hundreds of international events across sectors including business, healthcare, technology, agriculture, sports and diplomacy.

From the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and the FIFA Congress to the FIA Awards, Women Deliver and major African business summits, Kigali has demonstrated that it can execute events at the highest level.

Behind this progress is a deliberate government strategy. The Rwanda Convention Bureau provides event organizers with bid support, venue sourcing, site inspections and other practical assistance, while the broader Visit Rwanda strategy continues to raise the country’s global profile.

Perhaps the answer to “Why Kigali?” is not any one thing, but the combination of all of them.

For international associations, corporations and event organizers looking toward Africa, Kigali is no longer simply an emerging option. It is a destination competing for some of the world’s biggest meetings and, increasingly, winning them.

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