Rwanda’s Dress Code Debate Is Not Really About Clothes

On the evening of August 29,2026 Kigali was ready for music.

People had bought their tickets, made their plans and dressed for the Diamond Platnumz concert at BK Arena. But before the music began, the clothes became the story.

Some women were reportedly stopped from entering because their outfits were considered inappropriate. What began at the entrance of a concert quickly evolved into a national debate about morality, culture, women’s freedom and the proper role of the State.

Yet beneath all these arguments lies a question Rwanda has not answered with sufficient clarity:

What, exactly, is the standard for “indecent dressing”? This is not a new concern.

On August 2, 2023, Rwanda’s cultural institutions presented research on Rwandan culture and values contained in Imyambarire y’Abanyarwanda mu Ndorerwamo y’Umuco n’Iterambere — Rwandan Dress through the Lens of Culture and Development. Conducted by Inteko y’Umuco and Inteko Izirikana in 2022–23, the study surveyed 385 respondents about contemporary Rwandan dress.

The findings are revealing. While 76.6 percent of respondents considered contemporary Rwandan dress generally good, 23.4 percent considered it poor. Among respondents identifying groups associated with criticized dress, 90.2 percent pointed to young people, compared with 12 percent who pointed to adults and 7.6 percent to children. The study also recorded a stronger association of criticized dress with girls and women than with boys and men.

The 90.2 percent figure, however, requires careful interpretation. It does not mean that 90.2 percent of Rwanda’s youth dress indecently. Rather, it reflects respondents’ perceptions of which groups were most associated with clothing they considered objectionable.

More revealing still, the study itself acknowledges that “Nubwo nta mabwiriza yihariye agena uko Abanyarwanda bambara” — there are no specific regulations governing how Rwandans dress. Its purpose was instead to examine how Rwandans understand appropriate and inappropriate dress through the prism of culture and values.

That distinction matters because Rwanda does, in fact, have a law dealing with public indecency.

Article 143 of Law No. 68/2018 states: “Any person who performs an indecent act in public, commits an offence.”

On August 19, 2022, Rwanda National Police made the connection more explicit. In an official statement, its spokesperson at the time, Commissioner of Police John Bosco Kabera, said that anyone who “dresses indecently in public” would be breaking the law and could be arrested. The statement cited Article 143, which provides for six months to two years’ imprisonment upon conviction for an indecent act committed in public.

But the law leaves a consequential question unanswered:

Where, precisely, is the line?

How short is too short? How much exposure is too much? Does transparency make an outfit indecent? Does a slit make it so? And does the standard change depending on whether a person is at school, in a government office, at a place of worship, in a nightclub or at a concert?

There is no publicly stated, centimeter-by-centimeter threshold.

This does not mean Rwanda has no standards. It means we need to distinguish carefully between what society regards as inappropriate, what cultural institutions recommend, and what the criminal law actually prohibits.

That distinction becomes particularly important when enforcement enters the picture.

Inteko y’Umuco’s research discusses concerns including excessive exposure of intimate body parts, excessive shortness, extreme slits and transparency. Ambassador Robert Masozera, head of the institution, urged Rwandans to avoid dress regarded as shameful and to embrace clothing that conveys dignity. But the institution’s approach was principally one of cultural awareness and education, rather than the creation of a national dress code.

In other words, Rwanda has been debating changing standards of dress for years. The concern did not begin at the Diamond concert. What remains less clearly defined is the point at which a cultural objection becomes a legal boundary.Yet there is something else worth noticing about the current debate.

The intensity of the exchanges, the strength of the language and the speed with which the issue has travelled across public and social spaces raise a larger question: are we really arguing only about clothes?

If a disagreement over a dress at a concert can generate such strong reactions about morality, freedom, culture, gender and the authority of the State, perhaps clothing is only the visible surface of a deeper transition.

Rwanda is changing. Its young population is growing up in a world in which cultural influences cross borders almost instantly, while older generations continue to hold deeply rooted ideas about dignity, modesty and public conduct. The resulting tension may not necessarily be evidence of a society losing its values. It may also be evidence of a society negotiating what those values mean in a rapidly changing environment.

The controversy has not remained confined to concertgoers or social-media users. It has become a conversation across different walks of Rwandan society, including among public figures, policymakers and people in positions of influence. Some have approached the question primarily through the lens of cultural values and public morality; others have emphasized individual freedom, dignity and the importance of context. At an individual level, lawmakers and other influential Rwandans have also joined the discussion, reflecting how deeply the question has resonated beyond the entertainment industry.

This range of reactions is significant. It suggests that Rwanda is not having a single conversation about dress, but several conversations at once: about culture, personal autonomy, public conduct, gender, generational change and the authority of the State to draw boundaries in shared spaces.

It is within this broader and increasingly contested conversation that Minister of State for Youth and Arts Umutoni Sandrine’s intervention deserves a more careful reading.

Her argument was different in emphasis. It was not simply that young people should wear whatever they want. She asked who is shaping the fashion choices presented to young people, and why fashion, advertising, music, films and social media so often connect femininity with displaying the body.

There is a reality about today’s young generation that makes this question particularly difficult to ignore. A young person in Kigali can open the same social-media platforms, watch the same videos, follow the same celebrities and encounter the same fashion trends as a young person in Johannesburg, Lagos, London or New York. Geography no longer creates the cultural distance it once did. A trend can emerge in one city today and become familiar to young people in Kigali almost immediately.

This does not mean that Rwandan young people are merely copying the rest of the world, nor that everything they encounter online is foreign. It means that the cultural environment in which they form ideas about fashion, beauty, identity and desirability is increasingly global.

Umutoni was also explicit that the female body itself is not the problem. Women and girls, she argued, should not be made responsible for managing other people’s sexuality simply by being told to cover themselves. Her broader intervention called for a more critical examination of the commercial and cultural forces that shape contemporary fashion.

That argument understandably attracted criticism.

For some members of the public, the issue was more immediate: they were witnessing what they considered a departure from Rwandan standards of modesty and dignity. They wanted a conversation about responsibility, values and conduct, while the Minister was raising a different question about the commercial and cultural forces that shape desire.

In that sense, the disagreement may partly be a disagreement about which question we are trying to answer.

One side asks: What should be considered acceptable in our society?

The other asks: Who taught us to consider certain things desirable in the first place?

Both questions deserve an answer.

We can ask young people to think critically about the images and trends presented to them without treating them as incapable of making their own choices. We can defend women’s dignity without arguing that every form of dress is appropriate in every setting. And we can recognize cultural change without assuming that everything new is automatically an improvement or that everything foreign is automatically harmful.

Umutoni’s other question is equally worth considering:

What does contemporary Rwandan fashion look like?

Modernity does not have to mean cultural erasure. Across Africa, countries such as Nigeria have shown how local fabrics, patterns, craftsmanship and aesthetics can be continually re-imagined for contemporary life. Rwanda, too, can cultivate a fashion identity that is youthful and modern while drawing confidently from its own cultural heritage.

That would make the cultural conversation more constructive. Instead of only telling young people what not to wear, we could also give them something meaningful to wear.

But cultural education cannot substitute for legal clarity.

If an event has a dress code, organizers should communicate it before people arrive. If the law prohibits public indecency, citizens should be able to understand what conduct falls within that prohibition. If policymakers believe the existing legal language is too broad or insufficiently precise to guide consistent enforcement that is a legitimate matter for public policy.

And if the intention is education rather than criminalization, that distinction should be equally clear.

Parents and communities also have a role. Values cannot be delegated entirely to police officers at the gates of concerts. They are formed at home, in schools, communities, places of worship and through everyday example.Rwanda does not have to choose between cultural values and personal freedom.

It can preserve its culture without freezing it in the past. It can allow young people to participate in a rapidly changing world while teaching them to question what that world is selling them. And it can uphold public standards without leaving citizens to discover the limits of the law only when someone at a gate decides that their clothes have crossed an invisible line.

The Diamond concert has therefore given Rwanda an opportunity to discuss something much bigger than clothing.The deeper challenge is whether Rwanda can navigate the tension between cultural continuity and individual freedom with enough confidence to do justice to both.

The real question is whether we can define public decency clearly enough to protect our values while ensuring that cultural disagreement does not become arbitrary enforcement.

That is the conversation Rwanda should now have.

Sylivanus M. Karemera is Station Manager, KT Radio 96.7FM, which is under Kigali Today Ltd

Visited 1 times, 1 visit(s) today