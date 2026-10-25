Government Wants Churches More Involved in Families

KIGALI – Family breakdown, shrinking household finances and rising social problems are among the consequences Rwanda wants churches to help confront, with Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva warning that unstable families contribute to crime and conflict.

“These problems have been shown to break up families, undermine household economic well-being and contribute to other crimes and conflicts,” Nsengiyumva said, calling on religious institutions to turn their influence into practical action that improves people’s lives.

Speaking on Sunday, October 25, at the enthronement of Archbishop Dr. Manasseh Gahima as the new head of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Nsengiyumva said churches shared with the Government the responsibility of transforming the lives of Rwandans.

Representing President Paul Kagame, the PM urged churches to work towards strengthening families and promoting attitudes that support personal and economic development. Various government officials also attended the ceremony

His message placed the Church’s social influence at the center of a wider national development agenda, with the Government seeking stronger partnerships with religious institutions to build stable families, promote responsible behavior.

A Bigger Role in Protecting Families

Nsengiyumva urged the Anglican Church and other religious institutions to strengthen marriage preparation programs and work with the Government to build stable, secure and resilient families.

He said the objective was to ensure that families were grounded in values that support their well-being and contribute to the country’s progress.

“Our shared aspiration is to build strong and secure families whose members uphold positive values befitting Rwandans, so that our country can continue to develop,” he said.

The Prime Minister called on churches to combine religious teaching with practical efforts to discourage harmful behavior, particularly alcoholism, drug abuse and the consumption of substandard alcoholic beverages locally known as ibyuma.

He argued that the consequences extend beyond individuals, affecting household finances, relationships and community safety.

The appeal also challenges religious institutions to confront teachings that discourage people from working and pursuing their own development.

Nsengiyumva urged church leaders to help change attitudes among their followers, saying the Government needed their cooperation in promoting a society where people actively contribute to their own progress.

The message links the Church’s community influence to Rwanda’s ambitions under Vision 2050, which seeks to improve living standards, health and prosperity while sustaining economic development.

From Spiritual Guidance to Economic Progress

The Government’s expectations extend to everyday decisions that affect household welfare and national productivity.

Nsengiyumva called on Rwandans to increase productivity, provide better services, send their children to school, participate in community-based health insurance, improve hygiene and nutrition, combat child stunting and save money.

He also urged citizens to participate in government programs designed to improve their lives.

“Achieving Rwanda’s development ambitions required cooperation among government institutions, the private sector, non-governmental organizations, religious institutions and citizens,” he said.

He commended the Anglican Church for contributing to national development through education, healthcare, psychosocial support and other services, noting that its role extended beyond preaching.

The Church, whose mission in Rwanda dates back to around 1925, has been part of the country’s social development for decades.

The Government now wants such institutions to strengthen that contribution by helping address problems that undermine family stability and economic progress.

Nsengiyumva also called on religious institutions to continue promoting national unity among their congregations, across different faiths and throughout Rwandan society.

A New Archbishop Takes the Helm

Gahima begins leading the Anglican Church of Rwanda following his election in September, succeeding Archbishop Dr. Laurent Mbanda, who led the Church for eight years.

Gahima, formerly Bishop of the Diocese of Gahini, thanked the country’s leadership for creating opportunities for Rwandans to participate in national leadership and development regardless of their backgrounds.

“I thank God for working through the leadership of our country to enable someone like me to be entrusted with such responsibilities in his own country. Glory be to God.” This enables every Rwandan to participate in the leadership and development of their country,” he said.

The outgoing Archbishop, Mbanda, also reflected on the challenges of leadership, saying his years at the helm had been sustained by faith despite difficult decisions and unanswered questions.

“It was not always easy, nor did we always find answers to every challenge, and not every decision was welcomed by everyone. Rather, through it all, we experienced God’s sufficient grace. He never abandoned us and helped us persevere in this ministry,” he said.

With the new leadership in place, the challenge ahead is to turn partnership into practical action, particularly in building stronger families, healthier communities, greater personal responsibility and a more productive society.

Photos by Melissa Isimbi

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