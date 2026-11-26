KIGALI – For years, changing mobile network operators has come with a practical cost giving up a familiar phone number, updating contacts and, in some cases, adjusting services tied to that number.

But following Cabinet on Thursday, November 26, subscribers will be able to move from one telecommunications operator to another while keeping their existing phone numbers and mobile money accounts if they are not satisfied.

As part of efforts to expand consumer choice and strengthen competition in the sector, this change could make it harder for telecom companies to retain customers simply because switching providers is inconvenient.

Instead of customers having to weigh the inconvenience of changing numbers against the benefits of another network, providers may increasingly have to persuade them to stay through the quality, affordability and reliability of their services.

The stakes are significant in a market where two operators account for virtually all mobile-cellular subscriptions.

Rwanda had 14.5 million active mobile subscriptions by the end of June 2026, according to the Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA). MTN Rwandacell held 65.8 per cent of the market, while Airtel Rwanda accounted for 34.2 per cent. These figures represent subscriptions, not individual users.

A Market Where Switching Matters

The program comes as mobile services have become deeply embedded in everyday economic activity, extending beyond calls and text messages to internet access, payments and money transfers.

RURA recorded 8.9 million SIM cards linked to active mobile money accounts in June 2026, up from 7.7 million a year earlier. The figures underline why retaining mobile money accounts alongside phone numbers is an important part of the proposed portability arrangement.

For many subscribers, changing networks is not simply a matter of replacing a SIM card; it can affect services used to send, receive and store money.

By allowing customers to retain both their numbers and mobile money accounts, the program seeks to reduce some of the barriers that can discourage subscribers from moving to a competing provider.

The regulatory framework also provides that neither the operator a subscriber is leaving nor the one they are joining can charge for transferring the number. A replacement SIM card may attract a fee, but it cannot exceed the applicable SIM-swap price.

That could give customers greater leverage when choosing between operators, particularly where they are dissatisfied with network coverage, service interruptions, customer care or the cost of services.

It could also encourage providers to pay closer attention to customer experience, since dissatisfied subscribers would have fewer practical reasons to remain.

However, portability alone does not guarantee lower prices or better services. Its impact will depend on how easily customers can switch, whether the process is affordable and how effectively operators respond to the possibility of losing subscribers.

The Question of Implementation

The Cabinet announcement comes after RURA had already established a regulatory framework for mobile number portability. The regulator lists a regulation governing the service among its telecommunications instruments, with the document published in August 2025.

Under the rules, subscribers will have to request the transfer through the operator they wish to join, provide identification and verify ownership of their existing numbers through an SMS confirmation.

In March 2025, a request for proposals issued by the Rwanda Mobile Network Operators Consortium, on behalf of RURA, sought a provider to administer the number-portability service.

The document said operators would be required to implement the service and identified the end of November 2025 as the anticipated launch date.

The Cabinet announcement therefore raises an important question about the program’s current stage and when subscribers will actually be able to use it. The statement did not provide an operational date or explain the procedures customers will follow when moving between networks.

The regulation also requires subscribers to remain with a new operator for at least 90 days before requesting another transfer. However, the Cabinet announcement did not indicate when the program will become operational.

That leaves questions about the readiness of the system, particularly how mobile money accounts, balances and transaction records will be handled when customers change networks.

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