Rwanda Confirms 17 New Cases Largely From Dubai

Rwanda has confirmed 17 cases of coronavirus Covid-19, of whom 9 from Dubai. This takes the number of total confirmed cases to 36 within barely 10 days.

The first case of Covid-19 was confirmed on March 14. It consists of an Indian National who arrived to Rwanda from Mumbai.

Back to the 17 cases this March 23, the largest number(9) came from Dubai, three came from Kenya, and two from United States of America(USA).

One person came from Indian and Qatar respectively while the last person was a contact of the Covid-19+. “All these cases were tested and quanrantined between March 17-20, 2020,” reads the communiqué from the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health requests the general public to abide by the discipline that intends to control the spread of Covid-19 including; washing hands, the one-meter social distancing among others.

The Ministry also reminds the public to respect the measures that were adopted by the government including; avoiding the unnecessarily movements, keeping the businesses closed as per the guidelines among other measures however much painful they could be, since they are aimed at protecting the citizen before Covid-19 causes severe damages.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 195 countries and territories with 378,394 cases.It cost life to 16,491 people including 6,077 in Italy and 3,270 in China.

In East Africa, so far, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda are affected with 9 cases in Uganda, 12 in Tanzania and 16 in Kenya.

South Africa is the most affected African country with 402 cases followed by Egypt with 366 cases and 9 deaths.

So far, in other African countries, Covid-19 cost life to one person in Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia and Zimbabwe.