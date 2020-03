Summary of Rwanda’s New Visa Regime that was recently released by the Rwanda Directorate General of immigration and Emigration.

Among others, “Citizens of countries member to the following international organisations; African Union, Commonwealth and La Francophonie…..get visa upon arrival and are waived visa fees for a stay of 30 days,” a statement from the Directorate reads.

