Rayon Sports Unveils New Season Kits Featuring Iconic Inyambo Horns

Rwanda football league’s top-flight giant, Rayon Sports FC, has unveiled their new 2024 season kits, including an away kit that features Inyambo horns, symbolising the culture of the Nyanza region where the club originated.

The ceremony took place today, Monday, July 22, 2024, at Skol Breweries headquarters in Nzove, Nyarugenge District-Kigali, where the team often highlights their activities.

The unveiled jerseys include a home kit, an away kit, and a third kit, all designed to accommodate their sponsor SKOL. The traditional blue and white colours have been prominently maintained.

The third jersey features different colours compared to the club’s traditional colours. The away kit consists of white shorts and shirts with a unique design that incorporates Inyambo (cows) horns, symbolizing the cultural heritage of Nyanza, the club’s birthplace.

Rayon Sports plans to wear their new jerseys for the first time on August 3rd, 2024, during their special event called “Rayon Sports Day.” They will play against Tanzanian giant and last season’s runner-up, Azam FC, at Amahoro Stadium.