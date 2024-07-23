Home Sports Rayon Sports Unveils New Season Kits Featuring Iconic Inyambo Horns
Sports

Rayon Sports Unveils New Season Kits Featuring Iconic Inyambo Horns

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 10:01 am

Rayon Sports away kit with a unique design featuring Inyambo horns and year of birth of the club.

Rwanda football league’s top-flight giant, Rayon Sports FC, has unveiled their new 2024 season kits, including an away kit that features Inyambo horns, symbolising the culture of the Nyanza region where the club originated.

The ceremony took place today, Monday, July 22, 2024, at Skol Breweries headquarters in Nzove, Nyarugenge District-Kigali, where the team often highlights their activities.

Home kit

The unveiled jerseys include a home kit, an away kit, and a third kit, all designed to accommodate their sponsor SKOL. The traditional blue and white colours have been prominently maintained.

The third jersey features different colours compared to the club’s traditional colours. The away kit consists of white shorts and shirts with a unique design that incorporates Inyambo (cows) horns, symbolizing the cultural heritage of Nyanza, the club’s birthplace.

Third kit

Rayon Sports plans to wear their new jerseys for the first time on August 3rd, 2024, during their special event called “Rayon Sports Day.” They will play against Tanzanian giant and last season’s runner-up, Azam FC, at Amahoro Stadium.

Related Posts

Comedian Arthur Nkusi Attains Master’s Degree in Digital...

Red Arrows Wins CECAFA Kagame Cup 2024

US President Joe Biden Withdraws Candidature For 2024...

Regional ICT Organizations In Rwanda To Harmonise Business,...

Survivors of Recent Lightening Strike Grateful for Gov’t...

Rwanda Decides: A Thoughtful Electorate Underneath A Festival...

Rwandans Showed Me That It is Possible to...

Frank Habineza Anticipates 55% Of Votes

Kwibohora & A Western Media Imprisoned In the...

President Kagame Slams UN Group Of Experts For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.