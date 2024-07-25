Minister Mujawamariya Dismissed On Accountability Matters

Minister of Public Service and Labour, Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya has been dismissed from her duties pending an investigation into matters of accountability as a leader, a communique from the Prime Minister’s Office says.

The dismissal of Mujawamariya was announced this Thursday, July 25,by Prime Minister Dr. Édouard Ngirente, on behalf of the President of the Republic, Paul Kagame.

“Today, 25th July 2024, Dr. Jeanne d’Arc Mujawamariya has been dismissed from her position as Minister of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), owing to matters of accountability under investigation,” the communique read in part.

Mujawamariya, who holds PhD in Physical Chemistry, is one of the longest serving cabinet members and has held very many ministerial posts and also served as Rwanda’s ambassodor to Russia.

Mujawamariya was the Vice-Chancellor of then-Kigali Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), a position she had held since 2011 and also served as Rwanda’s ambassador to Russia from 2013 to 2019.

She served as the Minister of Environment from between November 2019 and June 2023, as Minister of Gender and Family Promotion (2011-2013), and Minister of Education (2006-2008).

In the Ministry of Education, Mujawamariya also held positions such as Minister of State in charge of Higher Education (2005-2006) and Minister of Education in charge of Primary and Secondary Education (2003-2005).