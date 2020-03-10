Igor Mabano’s Album Launch Cancelled over Corona Virus

R&B sensational Igor Mabano has postponed his most anticipated album launch dubbed “Urakunzwe” over the deadly Corona Virus outbreak.

The announcement issued by Kina Music records and signed by its boss Clement Karake Ishimwe, called off the concert following Kigali city’s decision to shut up mass events to prevent the deadly disease.

On Tuesday evening, news broke out that the deadly disease reached neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“Following the city of kigali’s communique to cancel mass events to corona prevetion, it is with regret that we have also decided to call off the anticipated Igor Mabano’s maiden “Urakunzwe” album launch which was due on March 21,2020 at serena Hotel. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for those who had purchased tickets to keep them until further notice,” a signed communique from Kina Music records read.

It is estimated that over 100 people on the African continent have already contracted Coronavirus. These include 55 from Egypt, 20 from Algeria, 2 from Morocco, Senegal (4), South Africa (7), Tunisia (5), Cameroon (2), Burkina Faso(2), Nigeria (2), Togo (1) and one person who was announced in DRC this evening.

International superstars like Madonna, Ciara, BTS, Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and many more have cancelled shows over coronavirus.

The Gake hitmaker is one of the finest music stars produced by Nyundo School of music, which he joined through music competition in 2012 organized by Workforce Development Authority(WDA).

The singer juggles music with teaching at his former school as well as producing music at Kina Music record label.