Robertinho Returns To Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports have announced that Brazilian tactician Roberto Oliveira Gonçalves do Carmo, known as Robertinho, will return to the club as their head coach for the second time.

This announcement was made on Monday, July 22, during a press conference held at SKOL Brewery’s headquarters, the club’s main sponsor, as they were celebrating their 10 year partnership.

The 64-year-old is returning to the club after coaching the Blues in the season of 2018 and 2019, where he helped them to win that league title. Robertinho also helped the Blues reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup before he left for Kenyan giants Gor Mahia, which he coached during the 2020-21 season.

After his spell with Gor Mahia, Robertinho moved to Uganda, where he spent one season with Vipers. He has also coached Tanzanian giants Simba in 2023, guiding them to the CAF Champions League group stages before being sacked by the club.

Robertinho replaces French coach Julien Mette, who left the club in June after talks over a potential extension of his six-month contract failed.

Coach Robertinho will bring his own assistant coach but the club will retain fitness coach Ayabonga Lebitsa and goalkeeping coach André Mazimpaka, the former Rayon Sports goalkeeper.

Rayon Sports have already started preparations for the new season and played their first warm-up game, drawing 1-1 with Gorilla FC at Pelé Stadium last Saturday.

Rayon Sports also plan to play more friendly games as they prepare for their major event, “Rayon Sports Day,” where they will face Tanzanian giants and last season’s league runners-up.