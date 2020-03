The same beauty, green and clean but few, if not the absence of movement is the characteristic of Kigali since March 21.

From the city centre to Biryogo, the city which never sleeps and from Giporoso to Nyabugogo via Chez Lando, you will be able to admire the beauty of the capital city of Rwanda, but will probably miss the movement of its good people and their zeal while on duty – It’s coronavirus – Covid-19 lockdown.

Our cameraman knows to say it better.

Just Watch.