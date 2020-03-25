Covid-19 Update: One New Case Pushes Total In Rwanda To 41

One new case announced by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday 25 has pushed the number of positive New Coronavirus cases in Rwanda to 41.

The Ministry said the identified case includes one traveler from Dubai and has been isolated.

“All the patients are under treatment in stable condition. No patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contact people is being conducted for proper management.” The statement from the ministry of health reads.

“Heightened vigilance is required while the enhanced prevention measures announced by the government of Rwanda must be rigorously observed: non-essential business is closed, travel between cities and districts are suspended, and non-essential movements outside the homes are not permitted. Any Rwandans or legal residents returning in the country will be subjected to a mandatory quarantine of 14 days in designated locations,” the statement reminds.

“Continue to observe the instructions of health authorities, particularly washing hands regularly and maintaining physical distancing from other people at least 1-meter distance. Note that essential social gatherings, such as funerals, /may have no more than ten (10) participants,” The statement reads.

The ministry of health applauded the efforts of people working in health sector for continued support and protection to the health of compatriots and more people in the country.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath and fever. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should call the toll free number 114 or dial *144# for automated screening, or email callcenter@rbc.gov.rw, or send WhatsApp message on 0788202080.

Alternatively, they can contact medical professional.” According to the statement.