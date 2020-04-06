Covid-19: Rwanda Confirms One New Case Bringing Total to 105

Rwanda’s Minitsry of health has confirmed a new coronavirus case to bring a total in the country to 105 cases, of which 4 were discharged yesterday.

The new case is a person who was identified through tracing contacts of previously confirmed Covid=19 positive cases.

The new case was isolated while tracing his/her contacts started and all the COVID-19 patients are under treatment in stable conditions at designated health facilities, according to Ministry of Health.

“The majority are asymptomatic and no patient is under critical condition,” the ministry’s update added requesting the general public to continue observing the instructions of keeping one-meter social distance, and not going out for unnecessary reasons.

The world has so far registered 1,329,906 cases and 73,842 deaths of COVID-19.

Italy has so far lost 16,523 people to COVID-19 and Spain 13,169 deaths.

The country started on Saturday, a new 15-day lockdown where everyone has to stay at home. This period coincides with another difficult time of the commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.

Commemoration week will start tomorrow-April 7,2020 and will run through April 13.

The commemoration will take place at home, with people following scheduled radio-TV programs.