Featured: Home Schooling Programme on StarTimes for Kids



As we are still in the worldwide war against the COVID-19, it is understandable that people are suggested to stay at home in case of the possible virus spreading. For families with kids, StarTimes provide sufficient programmes through local and international channels including ST Kids, Nickelodeon, Da Vinci and Baby TV for the young audience to watch and learn. Apart from the DVB platform, the channels and content also are available on the OTT platform StarTimes ON, which can both be broadcast on live and repeated as required.

There will be more Children content on prime time broadcasting from April, ranging from one to three hours a day. And the self-operated channel ST Kids specially adjusts the schedule to cater to the habit of young kids: Home schooling content in early morning for children at primary education stage; a series of fascinating cartoons before noon; 2 hours animations afternoon.

Homeschooling is an educational TV program which opens the doors to creative education for students who have to stay at home due to COVID outbreak. Starting from March 27, the programme is aired every Monday – Friday on ST kids by 10:00am CAT includes science, handcraft, painting and dance.

“We want to make sure that every kid can stay safe and achieve knowledge in both health and academic sectors,” said Lily Meng, the deputy general manager of media department in StarTimes. “Even currently the kids can not go to school, they are able to keep pace with peers in learning at home.”

Mr. Deng Sanming, StarTimes CEO says: “As the leading TV operator in Africa, family is the core of our strategy. And children play a special role in families. As we are going through special times, we make it a prio rity to deliver educational programs to our subscribers so every child can keep learning on a daily basis, safely and calmly at home.”

