Central Bank Issues New Bank Notes of Rwf 5000 and Rwf 2000

by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Front view

The National Bank of Rwanda, BNR has  issued new notes of Rwf 5000 and Rwf 2000, now in circulation simultaneously with the existing notes.

The dominant features of the notes, including color(lilac), words and other symbols were not all changed. However, some more features that enhance security were added.

The watermark of the new banknote of FRW 5,000 is the Coat of arms of the Republic of Rwanda and an electrotype
representing the letters “BNR’’ below, according to  the specifications explained in the special gazette of August 30,2024.

“The watermark is located at the right-hand side of the banknote, unlike the existing note where the watermark is in the left-hand.

New in this note include (but is not limited to) the principal design of the building “Kigali Convention Centre” located in the City of Kigali and in the back, a big basket carrying a calabash placed inside the Rwandan traditional house.

For the note of Rwf 2000, the the watermark of the new banknote of is the Coat of arms of the Republic of Rwanda and an electrotype representing the letters “BNR’’ below.

The watermark is located at the right-hand side of the banknote.

The dominant colour is clear violet while the principal design of the front side is Lake Kivu mountains and the back maintains a principle design of roasted coffee beans.

The date of issuance for both notes is June 26,2024 while the existing notes were issued on December 12,2014.

The existing bank notes-front

The existing bank notes-back

 

