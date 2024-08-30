All You Need To Know About The Ongoing Senatorial Elections

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) on Friday shed more light on the ongoing elections to vote Senators to compose the highest legislative house, calling on Rwandans to follow the exercise, much as the legislators are voted by electoral colleges.

The Chairperson of the NEC, Oda Gasinzigwa, said that the exercise to elect Senators to the upper chamber of Parliament is an important one for the country, because it concludes the electoral season, which put in place a new government and a new parliament.

The electoral body said preparations for the election of Senators, which will take place on 16 and 17 September 2024. Campaigns for the candidates are going well nationwide, with candidates campaigning before electoral colleges in each of the 30 districts if the country.

A total of 14 senators will be elected, including 12 senators elected in accordance with national administrative entities, 1 senator from public institutions of higher learning 1 senator from private institutions of higher learning.

Addressing the media on Friday, NEC Chairperson said that preparations to elect the senators to the upper house are well on tract, calling on members of the public and those in the electoral college to participate fully because the elections carry more importance just as the recently concluded Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

“The election of senators is crucial because it ensures that Rwandans choose who represents them in Parliament. The Electoral Commission has compiled all the necessary requirements to ensure that the elections proceed smoothly,” Gasinzigwa said.

“The campaigns are progressing well, and we thank the candidates for continuing to follow the law. We encourage members of the electoral college to participate in large numbers so that we continue to strengthen the principle of democracy that Rwandans have chosen,” she added.

Besides the senators who must be elected, eight senators are appointed by the President of the Republic while four senators are appointed by the National Consultative Forum of Political Organizations.

As per the calendar, the contesting candidates submitted their files from July 30 to August 11 while the final list of approved candidates was announced on August 18.

The candidates have been campaigning since August 26 and will continue to campaign until September 14 ahead of the elections which will take place on September 16 for senators representing administrative entities of the country and September 17 for senators representing public and private universities and institutions of higher learning.

The final results will be announced not later than 29 September 2024, as per the Presidential Order of June 16 determining the polling date and electoral campaign period for elections of senators.

On August 17, NEC published a list of 32 prospective candidates looking to represent administrative entities of the country, which are the four provinces and the City of Kigali.

Among them is Laetitia Nyinawamwiza, Jean d’Amour Gatera, and Amandin Rugira, vying in the Northern Province while Pelagie Uwera, Innocent Nkurunziza, Innocent Iyakaremye, Aimée Jaqueline Umutangana, Adrie Umuhire, Sosthène Cyitatire, and Elisabeth Mukamana are looking to represent the Southern Province.`

Other candidates include John Bonds Bideri, Aphrodise Nambaje, Angeline Urujeni, Fulgence Nsengiyumva, and Alvera Mukabaramba, contesting in the Eastern Province as well as Emmanuel Havugimana, Celestin Kabahizi, Boniface Nyaminani, Theobard Mporanyi, Sylvestre Hitimana, Speciose Nyirabahire, Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, Cyprien Niyomugabo, and Bernadette Nzabamwita who are eyeing to represent the Western Province.

Others contesting include Hellen Katushime, Pravda Mfurankunda, Edi-Jones Nkubito, and Esperance Nyirasafari, looking to represent the City of Kigali while Anne Marie Kagwesage, Telesphore Ngarambe, and Evariste Ntakirutimana, are contending to represent public institutions of higher learning in the Senate.

Penina Uwimbabazi is the sole candidate contesting to represent private institutions of higher learning.