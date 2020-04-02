COVID-19: Chinese ‘Star Group’ Sends Medical Support to Rwanda

The second batch of COVID-19 medical support from China has been assembled at the Rwandair warehouse in Guangzhou city waiting to be airlifted to Rwanda.

The medical support donations from the star group, a Chinese company operating in Rwanda include 60,000 COVID-19 surgical masks, 600 medical protective masks 1000 respiratory and surgical masks(KN95 masks) and 908 disposable surgical suits.

“Today China star group donates to Rwanda 60,000 surgical masks, 600 medical protective suits,1000 KN95 masks, 510 masks, and 908 disposable surgical masks,” Hudson Wang, Economic and Commercial Counselor at the Chinese embassy in Rwanda wrote on Tweeter.

“The goods were sent at the warehouse of Rwandair in Guangzhou. Soon to Rwanda,” another tweet reads.

Star group’s medical support donation is the second after the first support from Jack Ma, a Chinese billionaire on March 17, 2020.

Jack Ma’s medical support included 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks, and 1000 medical use protective suits and face shields.

Recognizing the first medical support donation from Jack Ma on Twitter, the ministry of health statement Read “Increased medical support will enable Rwanda to asses the full extent of the coronavirus’ spread.”

An update issued by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, April 1 indicated that the number of Coronavirus cases in Rwanda has reached 82, with the first case reported on March 14, 2020.

“All patients are under treatment in stable conditions in an isolated health facility. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further management,” the Ministry said in the daily update yesterday.

The statement further said that heightened vigilance continues to be required. The enhanced prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must should be rigorously observed.