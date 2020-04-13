Israel Embassy Contributes to Government Support for the Vulnerable



The Embassy of Israel in Rwanda has contributed to the government’s relief support destined to families that are not able to earn a living during this period of new coronavirus lockdown.

The contribution that was handed to the Kigali stores manager of the main governmental distribution center in Kicukiro District, on Friday consists of an estimate four tons of beans, rice and corn flour worth Rwf 3 million for people in need in Kigali.

It was given on behalf of the Israeli Agency for International Cooperation and Aid MASHAV in collaboration with a local NGO called Inspire Women for Development (IWD) and Tabara Program which was established especially for this purpose by Mr. Tamir Sher, an Israeli who lives in Rwanda.

Dr. Ron Adam the Israeli Ambassador to Rwanda said that since the beginning of the COVID 19 crisis, several people in Kigali became jobless in the services industry and construction as well as transport.

“I am glad to take at least a small part in the Government’s effort to give basic food to those in need in Kigali”, said Ambassador Adam.

The Embassy of the State of Israel to Rwanda pledged to continue working with “her sister country Rwanda to strengthen our bilateral cooperation for the good of the citizens of both countries.”

“We take this opportunity to comfort Rwandans during this period of 26th commemoration of the Genocide against the Tutsi. We stand with Rwandans, pray for the healing of survivors and for Never Again!” The ambassador said.