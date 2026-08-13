Top Regulatory Officials Arrested Over Deadly Alcohol Crisis in Rwanda

KIGALI — Rwanda has arrested senior regulatory and local government officials as investigations widen into a deadly crisis involving substandard and illicit alcoholic drinks.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau, or RIB, and Rwanda National Police, presented 18 government employees as suspects on Thursday.

Among them is Dr. Emile Bienvenu, Director General of the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (Rwanda FDA).

The group also includes about 10 Rwanda FDA officials and officials from the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB).

Several local government officials were also presented. They include sector officials, village leaders and Sedo officials.

The arrests come as authorities investigate how dangerous alcoholic drinks were produced, approved, distributed and sold to consumers.

RIB said the suspects are accused of abusing powers entrusted to them for private gain.

Some are also accused of helping supply substances capable of causing death or serious injury.

The investigation has therefore expanded beyond manufacturers and distributors.

It is now examining the role of officials responsible for regulating the industry.

The development comes amid growing public questions over how unsafe alcohol was allowed to be produced locally and how similar products entered Rwanda through imports.

Those questions gained further attention after Kenya pushed back against Rwanda’s decision to ban several Kenyan alcoholic products, saying the affected gins met required standards.

The dispute has added a regional dimension to Rwanda’s crackdown.

It has also raised questions about how imported alcoholic products are tested and cleared before reaching the Rwandan market.

The crisis has already caused severe damage.

Health authorities have reported more than 50 deaths.

More than 100 people have suffered blindness.

More than 500 people have sought medical treatment after consuming suspected toxic or substandard alcohol.

Investigators say some producers used dangerous substances in alcoholic drinks.

These have included methanol, industrial chemicals and other unauthorized materials.

Rwanda has responded with a broad crackdown.

The Rwanda FDA has closed or suspended numerous manufacturing facilities.

Authorities have also recalled multiple alcoholic brands.

Controls on ethanol imports have been tightened.

The RSB has suspended S-Mark quality certifications for several producers.

RIB said the investigation has so far led to 104 arrests.

A total of 97 case files have been prepared or processed.

Many have already been sent for prosecution.

Earlier arrests focused mainly on factory owners, managers and production workers.

The latest arrests bring government regulators and local officials into the center of the investigation.

The authorities are now trying to establish whether regulatory failures, corruption or other forms of misconduct allowed unsafe products to reach consumers.

The case has also raised questions about the effectiveness of inspections and quality certification systems.

Consumers have been urged to avoid cheap, unlabelled or suspicious alcoholic drinks.

Authorities have asked the public to report illegal production and sales.

The investigation remains active.

More suspects could be arrested as RIB examines the companies, officials and supply chains connected to the products.

All those arrested remain presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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