Visits at REB’s eLearning Platforms Mark a 730 % Increase

Rwanda Education Board (REB) has indicated that the response of students and parents to available elearnig tools that were put in place to help students keep revising their courses has been increasingly positive.

Figures shared by REB indicate that visits on the eLearning website http://elearning.reb.rw have since March 16 increased from 6,271 visits to 52,049 visits as of Monday, 6th April 2020.

This represents a 730 percent increase in visits.

“This increase is good and shows that eLearning is a tool the students are getting accustomed with. We expect more visits during this lockdown and even latter,” said Dr. Christine Niyizamwiyitira, the Head of ICT in Education Department at REB.

Prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, the platform would register some 5,000 to 15,000 visits per day, but the situation has changed drastically.

Meanwhile, REB has put in place a YouTube channel where more content was uploaded including subjects of Mathematics, English and Chemistry.

REB has since last weekend introduced lessons in the form of audio and video on the national TV and radio since 4th April starting with English and Kinyarwanda in Primary school.

For students using these channels, statistics show that they have also been asking many questions in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section, which include: Will this learning be counted by schools? When we resume classes?

According to REB Director-General, Dr. Irénée Ndayambaje, students don’t have to worry about this because it will not count. However, it will help to catch up quickly.