Rwanda Registers 5 New Coronavirus Cases as Total Surges to 118

Rwanda has confirmed 5 new cases of new Coronavirus on Friday out of 1,036 samples which were tested over the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health said the 5 are all contacts of previously confirmed cases as the country continues to test more people and observe a lockdown to contain the spread.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient is in critical condition,” the Ministry said.

On Thursday, the country announced three new cases of COVID-19 which were identified out of 720 samples tested on Thursday.

“All patients are under treatment in stable condition in designated health facilities. The majority are asymptomatic, and no patient s in critical condition,” the Ministry said.

It was revealed this week that four more patients had recovered. Rwanda is yet to register any fatality.

Rwanda continues to observe two more weeks of staying at home as the country battles to stop the spread of the virus which has so far claimed 102, 058 people and infected 1,684,574 others.

So far 375, 221 people have recovered from the virus which is affecting 210 countries worldwide.

The USA remains the epicenter of the pandemic, registering an additional 1,639 deaths but at press time, to top 18, 330 deaths by press time. France and the UK are the other countries to have registered the highest number of deaths on Friday, recording 987 and 980 deaths respectively by press time.