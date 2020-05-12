 Featured: StarTimes Launches a “1 to 3” Project to Reward Subscribers 

We just celebrated Mother’s Day during such a special time, as recently most of people are suggested to stay at home. The family time is always warm, especially when everyone can enjoy the leisure with watching the content he or she likes. To fulfil the viewing requirement of a family, StarTimes launched a “1 to 3” project available in long term, to reward each pay-TV subscriber with 3 free membership rights on the StarTimes ON APP. Then, all the family members are able to watch their favourite content simultaneously on various devices.

The project aims at providing more possibilities and alternatives for the whole family members to enjoy their stay at home especially with the APP StarTimes ON which already has been applied by over 20 million users in Africa. This handy application can provide the users with 150+ live TV channels and 20000hrs+ movies and tv series.

Meanwhile, users of StarTimes ON can enjoy the same quality of HD performance of videos with less data consumption at around 30% compared to the other APPs in the same category. All content can be watched in HD or SD according to your preference. Most content can be downloaded to your phone for later watching. These features make the StarTimes ON a desirable platform during the pandemic with convenience offered to audience and contribution to the public internet bandwidth.

“We do appreciate the support of our audience and would like to have them rewarded with more access to the content during the special time. Also, the diversified requirements in watching from different family members can thus be satisfied respectively,” said Ariel Wang, Operation Director of StarTimes ON.

StarTimes

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 170+ brand halls and 30,000+ distributors in 37 countries. StarTimes owns a featured content platform, with 600 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs, etc. The company’s vision is “To ensure that every African family can access, afford, watch and share the beauty of digital TV”.