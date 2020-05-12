COVID-19 Rwanda: Green Dots Take Over

The battle against COVID-19 in Rwanda is on high gear, and numbers have are again a reason to hope for a better future.

Since the start of the week yesterday, the more recoveries than active cases and the trend continued on Tuesday.

Three new recoveries have brought total recoveries to 153 and active cases reduced to 133.

One new case was also registered from 574 tests while the total tests that have been conducted since March 14 when the first case was confirmed have increased to 43,379.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 286.

“Always happy to see this graph when green dots take over and wish a quick recovery to all remaining in treatment centers,” twitted Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana referring to the updates.

It is the second week since Rwanda eased the lockdown and Rwanda continues to call for vigilance to prevent the infection and/or spread of COVID-19.

Regional efforts to fight COVID-19 are also taking shape. Heads of State of the East African Community(EAC) held a virtual meeting today . Under the Chairmanship of President Paul Kagame, they discussed needed efforts that would help the community win the battle.