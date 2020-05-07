Up to $40,000 Open for Innovative Solutions on Covid-19 Impact

Rwandan youth have only two days to apply for a grant funding between $20,000 and $40,000 for solutions that will help the community recover from the coronavirus pandemic which has affected all sectors of life.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation (Minict) and entrepreneurship development organizations have availed a Corona Action Rwanda funding (CoronaActionRW) that will be offered to individuals or organization entrepreneurial initiatives with concrete solutions that can mitigate the socio-economic impact of Covid-19.

Corona Action Rwanda said the funding is intended to increase the likelihood of success, and to mitigate the damage caused by coronavirus global crisis, which has had unprecedented effects in Rwanda among other countries.

The online application is open since April 24 and will close this May 8, 2020,

Those interested can access the one-step application form to describe your innovative solution and indicate any developed proprietary technology that can help combat the impact of Covid-19 in Rwanda, or most pressing issues related to Covid-19 that need to be addressed in Rwanda.

“We want innovative, time-sensitive solutions addressing Covid19. Solutions with the potential for scalability and sustainability. Furthermore, we’re looking for evidence that the solution adds contribution beyond existing solutions out there already,” Corona Action Rwanda said on Twitter.

The Corona Action fund organizers also said that successful applicants will be contacted immediately and also stand a chance to have an in-depth needs analysis and expert advisory support, consulting, access to product development services where required and networking events where required, and dependent on social distancing measures.

“This is an opportunity for our innovators and entrepreneurs to advance their solutions to the Covid-19 impact. We invite other organizations to bring their support to this fight against Coronavirus by investing in or providing services to Rwandan solutions,” said Yves Iradukunda, the Ministry of ICT and Innovation Permanent Secretary (PS).