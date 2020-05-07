Featured: Bundesliga Returns, Only on StarTimes

The German football league, the DFL, announced that the Bundesliga will return on May 16.

The league had been halted last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Early April, German club players resumed training. And as of now, Bundesliga is the first and only major football league to be back in action.

As Bundesliga strategic partner, digital TV operator StarTimes will broadcast all matches live and exclusive in Africa.

StarTimes Sport Director Shi Maochu said “It has been a tough period for football fans around the world. We are very happy to have StarTimes bring back live football in Africa, and even more as it is one of the best leagues in the world, Bundesliga. I can’t wait to watch these great clubs, Bayern, Dortmund, Schalke 04 and others play again.”

All matches will be broadcast on StarTimes’ 5 sport channels, live and HD, and on the streaming mobile application StarTimes ON, so top fans can watch games concurrently on several devices and don’t miss one minute of action.

With nine rounds left to play, the leader Bayern Munich are only four points ahead of Borussia Dortmund, while RB Leipzig sits a point behind Lucien Favre’s side in third.

A series of strict protective measures will be implemented to avoid the spread of the virus and all games will be played behind closed doors.

