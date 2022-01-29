Bank of Kigali Plc Covers Health Insurance Cost for 7,000 Citizens

The donation worth Rwf20.1 Million was unveiled by Bank of Kigali officials who also joined the Kimisagara community in a general cleaning exercise (Umuganda) this Saturday January 29, as part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) aimed at celebrating the upcoming heroes day due February 1.

At the Umuganda BK officials pulled up their sleeves and picked hoes to join the Muganza cell community in Kimisagara to clean the environment and also prevent rain water from damaging infrastructure at Muganza Primary School.

According to the Executive Secretary of Kimisagara sector, Jean Sauveur Kalisa, the donation came at a time when the sector when the sector is aiming high in health insurance.

“The sector is composed of 3,6710 and has so far registered 78% in the community based health insurance program (Mutuelle de Sante) but considering the support from the Bank of Kigali, we will be able to secure insurance for about 7,000 citizens to reach 80%,” Jalisa said.

Gideon Rukundo, the Legal Manager at Bank of Kigali Plc said the financial support and community cleaning outreach is part of the bank’s CSR activities which range from health, education, innovation and environmental protection.

“We are excited to participate in cleaning services to protect the environment during this rain season but also extend financial support to the community to solve its problems,” he said.

The Bank of Kigali has so far dedicated Rwf1 billion to the community through its CSR activities this year.

Helena Murekatete, one of the beneficiaries said that she is lucky to be one of the beneficiaries since her family of five has not yet secured a community health insurance for this year.

“This is a blessing to my family to see that Bank of Kigali has remembered us to help us out since we didn’t have means of paying for Mutuelle de Sante,” Murekatete said.