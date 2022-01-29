IGP Munyuza Attends Police Graduation Ceremony in Lesotho

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza, who is in Lesotho for the four-day bilateral visit, on Friday, January 28, attended the graduation of 294 officers, who completed the Police Basic Course at Lesotho Police Training School in the capital Maseru.

At the pass-out, IGP Munyuza was accompanied by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Amb. Eugene S. Kayihura, who is also accredited to the Kingdom of Lesotho.

The Police Chief is in Lesotho since January 25, at the invitation of his counterpart, Commissioner of Police Holomo Molibeli as the two Police institutions continue to strengthen cooperation in various matters of policing to face emerging security challenges collectively.

The pass out ceremony was presided over by the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr. Moeketsi Majoro.

Other present at the colourful ceremony was the Minister for Police and Public Safety for Lesoth, Lepota Sekora, Commander of Lesotho Defence Force, Lt. Gen Mojalefa Letsoela, the South African Police Service National Commissioner, Lt. Gen. Khehla Sitole, and Senior Deputy National Commissioner for Eswatini Police, Dr. Lydia Dlamini, among others.

Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Lesotho Mounted Police (LMPS) signed a memorandum of understanding in Kigali in August 2021 outlining key areas of cooperation, including partnership against terrorism, organized and transnational crimes; capacity building in community policing; exchange of information and expertise; as well as training opportunities and expertise development.

Other areas include development and exchange of training materials and curricula, combating proliferation of small arms and light weapons, timely exchange of information on criminals and criminal activities, and joint operations.

During the bilateral meeting between IGP Munyuza and his host Commissioner Molibeli on Wednesday, the two Chiefs of Police recommitted to making the pact a success and to explore other areas of partnership against transnational organized crimes and capacity development.