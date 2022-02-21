City of Kigali to Introduce More Car Free Streets To Spice Up Social Life

Kigalians, particularly those who love hanging out, will have more options for entertainment as the City of Kigali considers turning more streets car-free and converting them into entertainment zones for city dwellers to enjoy outdoor dining.

On Monday, the city announced that the popular entertainment street at Gisimenti, Remera, will be converted into a car-free zone on weekends to allow the many restaurants and bars to have outdoor street dining and entertainment for the whole weekend.

“Hey Kigalians, are you ready for a new tradition? We are bringing a new entertainment experience to the Gisimenti area. Starting this Friday 25/02, every weekend, we will close car traffic on KG 18 Ave, to allow resto & bars to expand their outdoor seating onto the street,”

“Car Free weekends on Gisimenti KG 18 Ave will be on from Fridays 4pm to Sundays 6pm. KG 176 St and cross streets will remain open for parking. Enjoy yourself BUT don’t drink and drive!” City of Kigali tweeted, adding that “All restaurant & bars owners, employees and customers are requested to respect all preventive measures in place to fight #Covid19.”

The Remera street becomes the latest following the roads in Biryogo, Nyarugenge Sector, in Nyarugenge district that were recently turned into car free streets, welcome hundreds of city dwellers who enjoy outdoor sitting and dining. The City recently transformed the Car Free Zone in the central business district for similar purposes.