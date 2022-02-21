I’m Miss Rwanda, Show Me Runners-Up – Contestant Iradukunda

Aspiring Miss Rwanda 2022 Christian Iradukunda has exercised her faith while saying she is not competing, rather following procedures that will lead to her crowning as Miss Rwanda because “she deserves it.”

Speaking to a Kinyarwanda media channel last weekend, Iradukunda said her colleagues have got to find out in the remaining positions, but the crown of 2022 was tailored to her.

“I have just come to find out who, my runners-up will be,” she said.

Iradukunda 20 with code Number 13 in the contest, was born in Gikondo sector of Kicukiro district in City of Kigali.

She pitched an environmental protection project which she said, “is supported by not only parents, family and friends, but also the general public and no wonder, it will have to drive her to the crown.”

The voting process for Miss Rwanda contestants started last week on February 16. Voting this year is done via a USSD code * 544 * 1 * *[contestant number]#. And via the link https://igihe.com/miss-rwanda .

The 20 selected girls will immediately start boot camp on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

That means voting will end at midnight on February 26.

The first two girls who receive the highest votes (via SMS and online) will receive a PASS to the Boot Camp right away.

Each contestant will receive a 20% share of the money raised through public voting. According to statistics, 473 girls from various provinces have registered for Miss Rwanda this year.

The selection of girls to represent the Province and City of Kigali started on 29th January 2022.

Meanwhile, 70 contestants passed the beauty pageant auditions held over the last three weeks, with 9 competitors from every province.

Contestant Umutesi Raudwa, explained that her main motivation for participating in Miss Rwanda was to help the country succeed.

“My project will greatly assist in the cashless economy and prevention of Covid-19 by increasing the use of technology,” she said.