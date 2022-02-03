COVID-19: Rwanda Reviews Guidelines for Incoming Travellers

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has updated guidelines for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions, Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment and Recreation, following new Covid-19 prevention measures issued by the cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on 26 January 2022.

According to the updated guidelines, all arriving passengers will be required to take a RT-PCR and Rapid test (Ag RDT) Covid-19 tests on arrival. Passengers will not be required to quarantine in hotels.

The updated guidelines from RDB were announced on 3 January 2022.

“An additional Ag RDT Covid-19 test is required on day 3 from arrival date, at designated testing sites (Camp Kigali or nearest provincial or district hospitals for those out of the City of Kigali). Both mandatory tests, taken on arrival and day 3, will be paid for, upon arrival at the Kigali International airport,” the Statement issued by RDB reads.

“Tourists including children over 5 years, where applicable, visiting the country’s national parks will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours. An RT-PCR test is required for all the visitors wishing to see primates at volcanoes, Nyungwe, and Gishwati-Mukura National parks,” the Statement further reads.

According to the new guidelines, performances including live bands and Karaoke in hotels, restaurants and bars shall resume. All the participants including performers must respect Covid-19 prevention guidelines and must be fully vaccinated.

The organized concerts within designated events’ venues will resume gradually. However, the statement says organizers must request permission at least 10 days prior by emailing the Rwanda Convention Bureau on [email protected].

The statement says tickets must be sold electronically with all concerts’ participants, including planners and attendants being fully vaccinated and must have a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours.

All concerts should be held at 75% of the venue capacity, according to the guidelines.

To reopen, night clubs shall apply for reopening permission to RDB via email [email protected].

A decision on the application to reopen shall be made by RDB within a period not exceeding seven working (7) days; approved night clubs shall operate at 50% capacity and within permitted business operating hours.

As for night club’s clients, they must be fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test result taken within 72 hours. Approved night clubs shall ensure their staff are fully vaccinated and tested for the Covid-19, every 14 days. Eligible staff are encouraged to take the vaccine booster shots, according to the statement.

It further reads that Cinema halls or movie theaters may accommodate not more than 75% of the venue capacity and clients must present proof of full vaccination and valid negative RT-PCR or Ag RDT Covid-19 test results taken within 72 hours.

The new guidelines also allowed physical conferences and meetings to resume, but not exceeding 75% of the venues’ capacity with participants showing proof of full vaccination and valid RT-PCR or Ag RTD test results taken within 72 hours.

“All hotels, restaurants, cafes, bars and other accommodation establishments, venues and recreation centers, are required to ensure their staff are fully vaccinated and tested for every 14 days. Hotels/lodges around national parks are required to test more regularly. All eligible staff are encouraged to take the vaccine booster shots,” the Statement further reads.

According to RDB, Hotels and restaurants are encouraged to continue providing onsite Covid-19 testing facilities for clients who may require the service.

“Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) will continue providing the required technical support,” the Statement from RDB reads.

As of January 3, Rwanda has administered 7,125,063 have received two Covid-19 doses, while 1,071, 593 got the booster shot.