“It Is Hard To Find Words To Express The Sad News”- President Kagame on Dr. Paul Farmer

President Paul Kagame has described the passing of renowned American physician and philanthropist, Dr. Paul Farmer, as a very sad moment not just for him but also the country and the world.

Through a series of tweet, President Kagame mourned Dr. Farmer, the co-founder of Partners in Health, an international non-government organisation that heavily invested in healthcare in Rwanda over the past two decades or so, and was the Chancellor and founder of the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE), among other health initiatives he supported or funded.

“It is hard to find the words to express the sad news of the passing of Paul Farmer – the person, the Doctor, the philanthropist. He combined many things hard to find in one person.”

“The weight of his loss is in many ways personal, to the country of Rwanda (which he loved and to which he contributed so much during its reconstruction), to my family and to myself. I know there are many who feel this way in Africa and beyond. My deepest condolences to Didi, his wife, their children, family and friends.” President Kagame tweeted, who is currently in Senegal.

The First Daughter, Ange Kagame also joined other mourners, describing Dr. Farmer as a special human being who impacted the lives of many and meant so much for her family. Partners in Health announced on Monday that Prof. Farmer died peacefully in his bed in Rwanda. Details of the cause of death are yet to be revealed.