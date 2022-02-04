Msgr. Bahujimihigo Involved in Fatal Accident

The Bishop of Byumba Roman Catholic Church Diocese, Monseigneur Kizito Bahujimihigo, was on Friday involved in an a fatal accident which left one dead and the clergyman hospitalised with injuries.

According to a traffic police report seen by KT, Msgr. Bahujimihigo, 67, was driving a Toyota RAV4 from Rwamagana district in Eastern Province, heading to Kabuga in Gasabo district, when he lost control of the vehicle in Ruhanga, Rusororo Sector, in Gasabo district and hit a cyclist identified as Baptiste Niyogisubizo, 18, who was headed in the opposite direction and he died immediately.

The clergyman hit an electric pole before the vehicle rolled several times. According to the report, the fatal accident resulted from overspeeding by the Bishop who is currently admitted in Masaka District Hospital. Details of his condition are yet to be availed.