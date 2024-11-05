Aga Khan University Hospital,German Gov’t Donate Mobile Vaccination Clinics to Rwanda

Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi (AKUH,N)-Kenya has donated two mobile clinics and 20 portable vaccine storage refrigerators which will enhance Rwanda’s healthcare outreach in rural areas.

The donation is financed by the German government through a grant offered by the German Development Bank (KfW).

The Rwf490million worth donation was handed over to Rwanda Biomedical Center (RBC) this November 5, 2024 following an inspection of the equipment that was conducted by RBC Director General, Prof. Claude Muvunyi who thanked AKUH,N and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany.

AKUH,N Chief Operations Officer, Shekar Iyer, noted that the donation affirms the commitment of the Aga Khan Development Network and its partners, to improve the quality of life in the communities that they operate.

“We are excited to partner with the government of Rwanda to increase access to immunization, a critical aspect of a healthy nation. Through this partnership, we are living our values of creating lasting impact and increasing access to quality care for all. We look forward to more partnerships with the people of Rwanda,” Iyer said.

Iyer said that the donation was timely calculated and it is part of the agenda to provide healthcare services to over 700,000 patients across Africa.

Dr. Muvunyi thanked AKUH,N and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany saying that the donation was highly needed and will enable RBC to reach more Rwandans especially in the country’s bid to vaccinate more children and curb Non Communicable Diseases.

“This donation will help Rwanda Biomedical centre’s efforts to sustain high vaccination coverage and ensure that no one is left behind for vaccination services. The received Mobile clinics come at the right time and fall into our commitment of achieving Universal Health coverage, by conducting outreach health interventions and bringing services closer to the community,” Muvunyi said.

Muvunyi noted that 90% of the Rwandan community has been accessed with vaccines and the remaining 10% will be covered with the newly donated equipment- which will also enable Rwanda to build a cold-value chain in delivering needed vaccines and other medical supplies.

Philippe Taflinski, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Rwanda, noted that even though the COVID-19 pandemic has faded out, current developments, in particular the recent outbreak of MPOX and the Marburg Virus, underline that adequate medical infrastructure remains key to respond to any kind of quickly emerging public health challenges.

This includes the capability to quickly deliver medical services and conduct vaccination campaigns even in remote areas.

“Germany reiterates its commitment to collaborating with Rwanda and the East African Community (EAC) in this regard, working closely with European partners through the Team Europe Initiative on manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies in Africa.

KfW, the German Development Bank has been supporting the COVID-19 pandemic response in the East African Community (EAC) partly through the Aga Khan Development Network agencies since 2020.

The project was extended to strengthen the public health system to accelerate vaccination across the region. It has donated 20 fully equipped medical trucks, 74 fridges, 21 cold rooms and 6 vans in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and now Rwanda.

Other items donated through the project include COVID-19 supplies and consumables consisting of PCR test kits, and Personal Protective Equipment among other items.