Hategekimana Philippe Biguma Returns To Court In Appeal

Genocide convict Hategekimana Philippe Manier famously known as Biguma has returned to the French Court of Assizes in appeal against his life sentence in jail.

In June 2023, Biguma, a Rwandan with France nationality was sentenced to life in jail by the Court of Assizes.

Hategekimana was found guilty of genocide offenses committed during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in several areas of Nyanza district-southern Province where he was Adjutant Gendarmes in the government which planned and executed the Genocide.

He was found guilty of Genocide crimes and crimes against humanity. Of these crimes include the massacre in Nyanza, Nyabubare, Nyamure, Ntyazo and Isar Songa where Biguma was in most cases reported to have led the gendarmes who were firing on the desparate Tutsi or was coordinating both the gendarmes and Interahamwe on roadblocks.

He was also heard and seen himself firing on the Tutsi or pledging to kill them in several areas according to dozens of witnesses who include eyewitnesses, or Genocide survivors who narrowly survived the tragedy after several torture.

On this list is even included fellow gendarmes at the time who reported threats from Hategekimana who was working in close collaboration with his superior Captain Birikunzira, according to witnesses.

He was found guilty of killing Bourgmester Nyagasaza Narcisse of the then Ntyazo commune, then Pierre Nyakarashi who was a police officer and Musonera alias Sana Sana.

He was also found responsible of the killings at Rwesero, Mushirarungu and Nyanza roadblocks.

“Some of the reasons that reinforced the decision to hand him this sentence could be, but are not limited to his attitude in court. He was not showing remorse at all, he was trying to deny everything whatsoever and to pretend that he didn’t know anyone among the witnesses,” said Me Richard Gisagara, from the civil parties after the verdict on June 28,2023.

According to a Rwandan reporter on ground, through the trial, strong testimonies were shared, sending all the courtroom into shocks, but for Biguma would behave as if nothing happened.

Towards the end of the trial, Hategekimana decided to keep quiet completely, except for a statement he led to plead not guilty. His defence made of four lawyers continued their submissions in the name of their client.

Hategekimana Philippe Biguma was arrested in 2018 in Cameroun and deported to France where he had earlier on got nationality under the name Philippe Manier which he obtained after lying to the French competent institutions.

In appeal, Biguma is present in court with his four lawyers in the trial that is set to conclude by December 20,2024.

As the trial presided by Judge Marc SOMMERER started, Biguma was reminded his right to keep silence during the proceeding.

Yesterday, as the court was still discussing procedures, Me ALTIT from the defence advanced an argument that “witnesses from Rwanda via video conference should not be heard because they cannot testify independently because there is no democracy in Rwanda.”

However, the prosecution responded that the trial “is taking place in France, a country which has a reputation of giving equity justice.”