Music Veteran Mighty Popo Ventures Into Movie Industry

Veteran music instructor and singer Mighty Popo real name Murigande Jacques is set to release his debut musical drama film dubbed ‘Killer Music’ after years working on the project.

The music drama film aims at telling the highs and lows musicians encounter in their music journey right from the start as aspiring artists, established, fame and day to day dramas in the showbiz world.



Speaking to KTPress, Mighty Popo explained that his is not only a movie but a mirror to the highs and lows of the music industry, wrapped in a narrative rich with intrigue and the relentless pursuit of truth.

“Each note and frame of the film is meticulously crafted not only to entertain but to inspire,’ says Mighty Popo, executive producer of the film.

The film features established names in music industry like Neema Rehema, Rwasiibo, Lee Dia and other stars from Kenya and Uganda.

Among the producers and directors also include Kina Music producer Clement Ishimwe, who worked on the music used in the film and celebrated videographer Meddy Saleh.

It is slated to be released in December this year and music enthusiasts are invited to explore the depths of loyalty and betrayal alongside some of Rwanda and East Africa’s music talented artists.

“This is more than entertainment, it’s a revolution in our story telling, echoing the vibrant spirit of Rwanda itself,” Mighty Popo said.

Mighty Popo real name Jacques Muligande is a director of music department at Nyundo music school of art.

He is also known for his music genre of reggae music blending with Rwandan traditional Gakondo beats.

According to Mighty Popo, African history, rhymes, poetry and traditional music has been a source of his inspiration while writing songs since when he was 11 years old.