Ndamage Jean Damascene Is The New MUKURA VS President

Jean Damascene Ndamage has been elected the new President of Huye based Mukura victory sports on Saturday morning, February 12 in Huye.

Businessman and MVS lover was elected during the annual General Assembly held in Huye at Galileo Hotel after he was vouched by majority of members.

The top regard was to elect the club’s new Executive Committee following the resignation of Mr Olivier Mugabo Nizeyimana who left the responsibilities for the presidency of Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) last year.

Jean Damascene Ndamage will be assisted by Eugene Sakindi as club’s vice president. Sakindi was interim president since Olivier Mugabo left the club.