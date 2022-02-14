Paixão Santos Suffers First Loss of PNL As Rayon Sports Defeat Mukura VS

Rayon Sports Fc suffered their first loss of Rwanda premier league second leg after going down 1-0 to Huye based Mukura Victory Sports, match staged at Stade Huye on Saturday.

After beating the table leader APR one null in the starting of this year, Mukura continuous the winning streak after adding Gikundiro on the list following the triumph of 1-0.

It was a game that started with Mukura Victory sports showing a lot of high intense in the first half but Rayon sports tried to excel in its defense and the 45 minutes ended by both teams sharing the points.

The second half started with the coach Paixão Santos’ making changes as Menace Mutatu left the field to be replaced by Kevin Ishimwe while Muhire Kevin was replaced by Mico Justin and Kwizera Pierrot by Mael Dindjeke.

Rayon Sports changes changed nothing as Mukura dominated the blues till they scored winning goal on 80 minutes of the game via penalty.

It was Jorge Manuel da Silva Paixão Santos’ first game in Rwanda premier league after joining the club on February 2, 2022.

After the second consecutive success, Mukura sits on third with 26 points equal to Rayon Sports

Other games

12th feb 2022

Gasogi United 3-2 Marines

Kiyovu 2-1 Gorilla FC