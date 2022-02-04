Rwanda Forensic Lab: ACP. Dr Sinayobye Hands over To Lt. Col. Dr Karangwa

ACP. Dr. François Sinayobye, outgoing Director General of Rwanda Forensic Laboratory has handed over to Lt. Col. Charles Karangwa who was appointed by the cabinet meeting on 26 January 2022.

The handover ceremony took place at Rwanda Forensic Laboratory (RFL) headquarters in Kigali city on 3 February 2022.

“We worked as a team and achieved a lot in delivering laboratory services in about three years. I appreciate your good attitude during work,” Sinayobye said.

“With a new leader, more efforts are needed to make the institution stronger and more exemplary. I want to take this opportunity to thank my successor for his great contribution to this institution even before he was appointed to lead it,” he added.

According to Sinayobye, Karangwa is an experienced scientist and will develop the institution further.

The RFL was launched in 2018, to deliver various services including questioned documents and fingerprint tests, ballistics, conducting computer related investigation, drug and chemistry services, toxicology services, biology/DNA services, and digital forensic Services.

Other services include Forensic Legal Medicine services and Microbiology services.

“This institution has been developed from nearly nothing to deliver important services. This was possible because of visionary and committed workers. Special thanks to the team that worked with the outgoing director for this milestone,” Karangwa said.