Smuggling Not Juvenile: 79 Year Old Granny Arrested Over Drug Smuggling

A 79-year-old granny has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a sack of cannabis in Nyagatare district, Eastern province.

Marguerite Mukandinda was arrested with Nduwayo Jean Baptiste, 29 by Rwanda Police after it was alerted by citizens on 17 February 2022. They were arrested in Bibare village, Mimuli sector.

“The suspects were arrested after residents alerted police. They have been smuggling cannabis using motorcycles,” SSP Hamdoun Twizeyimana, Police Spokesperson in Eastern Province said.

“We are asking people to refrain from illegal trade. People should venture into legal business.”

According to SSP Twizeyimana, the suspects were handed over to Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB).

Article 263 of law No 68/2018 of 30/08/2018 determining offenses and penalties in general states that any person, who unlawfully produces, transforms, transports, stores, gives to another or who sells narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, commits an offence.

Upon conviction, the offender faces between 20 years and life imprisonment, and a fine of between Rwf20 million and Rwf30 million.

Cannabis is listed among very severe drugs in Rwanda, according to Rwanda National Police.