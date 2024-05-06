The recent article published by The Guardian, featuring the fears of asylum seeker Khaled regarding safety in Rwanda, is both misleading and unjust. Rwanda has a long-standing reputation as one of the safest, most hospitable nations globally.

Countless individuals from various backgrounds, including Libyans, Afghans, Sudanese, and over a hundred thousand Congolese refugees, have found refuge within Rwanda’s borders, experiencing nothing but respect, security, and support.

Characterizing Rwanda as unsafe or inhospitable is not only false but also disrespectful to the Rwandan people and their government’s efforts to provide sanctuary to those in need.

While Rwanda may not offer the same economic opportunities as the UK, this disparity does not equate to a lack of safety or security. Rather, it reflects differences in economic development and industrial activity.

If comparisons are to be made, it’s essential to focus on tangible aspects such as job opportunities and economic stability, rather than misleading claims about safety.

Rwanda’s commitment to providing a safe and welcoming environment for refugees and asylum seekers should be acknowledged and respected, rather than undermined by sensationalist narratives.

In addition to the points raised, it’s crucial to highlight Rwanda’s security forces’ exemplary track record in international peacekeeping missions. The Rwanda Defense Force and Rwanda National Police have been deployed to various conflict zones worldwide, including Mozambique, Central Africa, Sudan, and Haiti.

Throughout these deployments, they have demonstrated professionalism, discipline, and effectiveness, earning praise from international partners and communities they’ve served.

This raises a compelling question: if Rwandan security forces can successfully maintain peace and security in volatile regions abroad, how much more capable are they of ensuring safety and stability within Rwanda’s borders?

The fact that Rwanda can export peacekeeping expertise speaks volumes about its capacity to maintain law and order domestically.

Rwanda’s commitment to peacekeeping abroad reflects its dedication to upholding security and stability, both at home and internationally.

Therefore, suggestions of insecurity within Rwanda are not only unfounded but also overlook the country’s proven ability to maintain peace within its borders. ‎