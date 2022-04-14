School Reopening Schedule Released

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has released a nationwide ‘back to school’ transport schedule for boarding students.

The third term will kick off on April 18 and go through July, 5.

Education officials at district and sector levels were requested to supervise the activity from the bus parks to school while students were required to respect all the Covid-19 preventive measures while traveling and at school.

NESA noted that on April 18, students departing from Kigali regional stadium-Nyamirambo should make it early to allow other activities that are planned to take place at this particular venue.