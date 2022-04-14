UPDATED: Rwanda, UK to Sign Migration Partnership Today

Rwanda and the United Kingdom will today sign a partnership agreement that will see the two nations work together to relocate asylum seekers, in what has been touted as the first of its kind, bold move that could help address the global immigration crisis.

Priti Patel, the UK Home Secretary, arrived in Rwanda on Wednesday evening and will today, Thursday, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Dr. Vincent Biruta, sign and announce the partnership which is known as “the Rwanda-UK Migration and Economic Development Partnership.”

Both UK and Rwanda affirm that the partnership will addresses the roots of the immigration crisis by tackling the global inequalities of opportunity that drive economic migrants from their homes causing unsustainable levels of demand on the system. Following the signing Patel and Dr. Biruta are expected to address a press conference to shed more light on the deal.

What we know so far

Following the signing of the partnership in Kigali, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is expected to read a statement giving more details of the agreement and its modalities. The UK government will fund the expenses of the partnership. Rwanda has banked on its past history of hosting refugees from the region and beyond to propose the model, which is expected to draw in other countries in the near future.

The UK is expected to make an upfront investment of £120 million that will go towards funding opportunities for Rwandans and migrants including secondary qualifications, vocational and skills training, language lessons, and higher education. The deal will go into force as soon as it is signed, with both countries convinced that it is a success.

The Government Spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, confirmed the development to KT Press, stating that Rwanda believes the innovative approach initiated by the two countries is expected to set a precedent of how the world can deal with the persistent challenges presented by human immigration.

The partnership, through the Economic Transformation and Integration Fund, will invest in Rwanda’s economic development – creating professional and personal development opportunities for migrants and Rwandans alike, and rebalancing the inequalities at the heart of the global migration crisis.

Both countries say the partnership will prioritise the dignity and empowerment of migrants, their safety and security will be ensured by hosting the programme in Rwanda – consistently ranked one of the world’s safest nations.

Rwanda says the partnership reflects the country’s commitments to protecting vulnerable people around the world, and ensuring development and prosperity for Rwanda and its people.