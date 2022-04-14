PHOTOS: President Kagame Arrives in Jamaica For 3-Day State Visit

President Paul Kagame on Wednesday arrived in Kingston, Jamaica for a three-day State Visit in the Caribbean island nation aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Upon arrival, the Head of State was welcomed by the country’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, who introduced him to senior officials after inspecting a military guard of honour.

“This afternoon, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda arrived in Jamaica for a three day State visit. His Excellency received a ceremonial welcome known as the Guard of Honour,”

“This visit marks a new stage in our relationship and I look forward in particular to the continued collaboration towards the strengthening of the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Jamaica and Rwanda. A warm Jamaican welcome to His Excellency Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame), President of the Republic of Rwanda, and his delegation!,” PM Holness tweeted.

President Kagame will begin his tour of Jamaica with a visit to the National Heroes Park, a botanical garden which serves as a burial site and permanent fixture honouring Jamaican heroes, Prime Ministers and cultural leaders with numerous monuments erected.

On the morning of Thursday, 14 April, President Kagame will meet with Jamaican Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Linton Allen before addressing Jamaica’s Joint Sitting of the Houses of Parliament at Gordon House.

President Kagame’s visit to Jamaica coincides with the country’s 60th anniversary of Independence, with year-long celebrations being held under the theme “Reigniting a Nation for Greatness”. President Kagame will participate in the launch of Jamaica 60, a series of activities celebrating 60th Independence of the country.

Prime Minister Holness will host a State Dinner in honour of President Kagame on the evening of 14 April.

On the third day of his visit, President Kagame will hold closed door discussions with Prime Minister Holness followed by bilateral discussions with members of both delegations. President Kagame and Prime Minister Holness will then witness the signing of several agreements of cooperation between Rwanda and Jamaica.

President Kagame will also meet with Opposition Leader of Jamaica and President of the People’s National Party, Mr. Mark Golding.

To conclude his State Visit, President Kagame will join Prime Minister Holness for an interactive interview, “Think Jamaica” discussing various topics including the future of African – Caribbean partnerships.