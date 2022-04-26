Where Are they Now? The 1000 Genocide Suspects On the Run

It has been twenty eight years since the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi where over 1 million innocent Tutsi were massacred within one hundred days. Hundreds suspected masterminds and perpetrators who had been brainswashed by the government of hate through decades were prosecuted and sentenced by local and international courts, but several others are still on the run.

Neighboring countries, including Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC), Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania have the biggest numbers of the suspects who first posed as refugees in the wake of the 1994 Genocide.

The massive repatriation of Rwandan refugees since middle 1990s exposed the suspects who used to make the refugees their shield. They thus scattered to Western countries.

The lead suspects of whom the United States of America has placed a $5 million bounty include Protais Mpiranya who was commander of Presidential guard during the genocide, Fulgence Kayishema who was inspector of the judicial police and Aloys Ndimbati, the former Bourgmaster of Gisovu commune, then Kibuye prefecture.

Also under this bounty is Phenias Munyarugarama who was senior officer in the former Rwanda Armed Forces, Ex-FAR and commander of Gako military camp-Bugesera district.

Other names featuring on this list include Charles Ryandikayo who was a civil servant in Gishyita Commune, Kibuye Prefecture and Charles Sikubwabo, once Bourgmester of the same commune.

A part from these suspects under bounty, the Genocide Suspects Tracking Unit of National Public Prosecution Authority indicates that 1,147 genocide suspects across the world are still on the run.

DRC which hosted nearly 3 million refugees in the aftermath of the Genocide has been the biggest shelter of the suspects with now 408 suspects, followed by Uganda with 277 suspects as the table below indicates.