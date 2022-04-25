AS Kigali’s Mike Mutebi and His Assistant Sacked

Rwanda premier league AS Kigali have sacked Ugandan tactician Mike Mutebi and his assistant coach Jackson Mayanja.

The two Uganda born were appointed on January 19, 2022, to replace Eric Nshimiyimana. The duo departed after serving the club only three months of their two-year contract.

The sacking follows poor performance after day 24 a 1-0 defeat against Rayon Sports on Saturday April 23.

In total, the duo made 3 wins, 3 loses and 7 draws in the 13 games they handled where they scored only 15 goals and conceded 12.

At the table of their departure, they leaves AS Kigali on 5th position and 37 points on the 16-table log of the Rwanda premier league.

As Kigali appointed immediately the Rwandan tactician and former Bandari FC, Cassa Mbungo Andre for one year on top of the reminder of this season.

He returns to AS Kigali after guiding the club to Peace Cup glory in 2014 and has signed a contract of one year but have to finish first this season.