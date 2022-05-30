Rwanda-DRC: AU Chair Macky Sall Speaks to Presidents Kagame, Tshisekedi, Angola’s Lourenço to Mediate

President Macky Sall of Senegal, who is also the current chair of the African Union (AU) said on Monday he spoke to President Paul Kagame and his Congolese counterpart, Felix Antoine Tshisekedi in regard to simmering tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

The Senegalese leader has called for dialogue between the two countries and urged President of Angola João Lourenço to continue with mediation efforts so that the issues between the two countries are sorted out as soon as possible.

“I thank Presidents Tshisekedi and Kagame for our telephone conversations yesterday and today in the quest for a peaceful solution to the dispute between the DRC and Rwanda. I encourage President Lourenço, President of the CIGL to continue his mediation efforts in this direction,” President Sall tweeted.

The AU chairperson on Sunday said that he was seriously concerned by the rising tension between Rwanda and the DRC.

“I call on the two countries for calm and dialogue for the peaceful resolution of the crisis with the support of regional mechanisms and the African Union,” President Sall tweeted.